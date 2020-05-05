Dr. Anthony Fauci says coronavirus was not 'made in a lab in China'

Since the coronavirus outbreak started, many have speculated that the virus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Dr. Anthony Fauci doesn't believe that is the case and has even gone against the president's most recent statement.

According to an exclusive interview with National Geographic, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that all of the best evidence he has seen indicates that the virus wasn't made in a lab in China, and that it begun in nature and then jumped species. This statement contradicts what President Trump said on April 30th, which was that he had seen convincing evidence that the COVID-19 originated in China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

This new statement by Dr. Fauci also contradicts what U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, which was that he's seen "enormous evidence" that supports the theory that the virus comes from a lab. A leaked dossier from the U.S government also backs up the theory that the virus came from a lab in China, if you want to read more on that topic, check it out here. At the moment, there isn't anything that can confirm whether or not the virus came from a Chinese lab, so we will just have to sit back wait for new information.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said, "The best evidence shows the virus behind the pandemic was not made in a lab in China. Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species."