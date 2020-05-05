Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice can now go 6-player PvP online, here's how

If you have played and enjoyed the Dark Souls games and decided to pick up Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, then you were most likely not disappointed by FromSoftware's newest title.

Overall, it's a fantastic game it was so good that it won Game of The Year at the last Game Awards. While almost everything about Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is amazing, there is one lacking factor, and that's an online PvP experience. The Dark Souls games had invasions online that allowed players to invade people's worlds and force an epic duel to the death mid-campaign. Luckily, a new mod has been created that brings online gameplay to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

This new mod adds support for up to 6 players, one player is the host of the party, and the other gives players are phantoms. There is also a PvP mode that pits players against each other, a co-op mode that allows two players to venture through the story together, a matchmaking system, and, most importantly, invasions. If you are a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice fan, then it seems this mod is simply a must-have for you. It should be noted that this mod is still in its very early development stages, so expect bugs, crashes, and possibility some instability problems. Download link can be found here.