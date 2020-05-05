Here's the most important thing doctors have learned about coronavirus

If you have been following the coronavirus news closely then you have most likely heard of the most deadly COVID-19 symptom yet - blood clots.

Yes, that's right, the thing that can lead to strokes is being found in COVID-19 patients, and now doctors are saying that these blood clots are being found long after initial symptoms fade. Mitchell Levy, chief of pulmonary critical care and sleep medicine at the Warren Albert School of Medicine, said, "There's something about this virus that's exaggerated that to the nth degree. We're seeing clotting in a way in this illness that we have not seen in the past."

On top of that, he also said that blood clotting in COVID-19 patients is "probably the most important thing that's emerged over the last perhaps month or two." Doctors are theorizing that this blood clotting is leading COVID-19 patients to have low blood oxygen levels as the clots seem to be beginning in the lungs. Originally, doctors believed that the lung damage was caused just by pneumonia, but are now heavily considering adding this blood clotting to the list of possibilities as well.

Findings are emerging around the world that is backing up the blood clotting theory. On April 13th, a study published in Netherlands found that 31% of ICU COVID-19 patients had a complication with clotting. The study says that the findings were "remarkably high" for clots.