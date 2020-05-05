Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,587 Reviews & Articles | 60,519 News Posts

ASUS ROG Strix GT35: desktop PC with Core i9-10900F, RTX 2080 Ti

ASUS reveal new pre-built ROG Strix GT35 gaming desktop PC with GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, 10th Gen Intel CPU

Anthony Garreffa | May 5, 2020 at 09:27 pm CDT (0 mins, 36 secs time to read)

ASUS has just unveiled its new pre-built gaming PC in the ROG Strix PG35, which packs some seriously high-end specs.

ASUS ROG Strix GT35: desktop PC with Core i9-10900F, RTX 2080 Ti 04 | TweakTown.com

We're looking at Intel's new Core i9-10900KF processor offering 10 cores and 20 threads of CPU power, with ASUS using its own ROG Strix Z490 series motherboard, and custom AIO liquid cooling system to keep it cool.

ASUS is using the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, Aura Sync RGB lighting throughout, Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5GbE network connectivity, up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and a super-fast 1TB NVMe SSD with a 2TB storage SSD.

There's no detail on pricing just yet, but once it's confirmed I'll update the post.

ASUS ROG Strix GT35: desktop PC with Core i9-10900F, RTX 2080 Ti 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080TI Overclocked 11G (ROG-STRIX-RTX-2080TI-O11G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1279.99
$1279.99$1289.99$1279.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/5/2020 at 12:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.