ASUS ROG Strix GT35: desktop PC with Core i9-10900F, RTX 2080 Ti

ASUS has just unveiled its new pre-built gaming PC in the ROG Strix PG35, which packs some seriously high-end specs.

We're looking at Intel's new Core i9-10900KF processor offering 10 cores and 20 threads of CPU power, with ASUS using its own ROG Strix Z490 series motherboard, and custom AIO liquid cooling system to keep it cool.

ASUS is using the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, Aura Sync RGB lighting throughout, Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5GbE network connectivity, up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and a super-fast 1TB NVMe SSD with a 2TB storage SSD.

There's no detail on pricing just yet, but once it's confirmed I'll update the post.