This is the most dangerous spot in any store for getting coronavirus

Here's the most dangerous location in any store while the coronavirus outbreak

Jak Connor | May 5, 2020 at 06:33 am CDT (1 min, 49 secs time to read)

With only extremely limited stores open due to the coronavirus outbreak, one might wonder what is the most dangerous spot in any store for getting the coronavirus.

Before getting into where that spot specifically is, I must remind everyone that the Centers for Disease and Prevention reminds everyone to be at least six feet away from anyone, thus maintaining the social distancing guidelines. Now, what is the most dangerous spot in any store for coronavirus? You may have guessed it, right next to the cashier. Cashiers stand in the same spot for hours on end, and are interacting with a multitude of people at an arm's length or so away, meaning they have broken social distancing guidelines.

Cashiers also are handling all of the products that are passed across to them on the counter, putting them at a terribly high risk of contracting the virus as the virus can be easily picked up from surfaces. Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Riverside, recently spoke to CNN and said, "The cashier spot is still the most dangerous since every customer passes this area and stands there for some time while groceries are moving down the counter." Logically, it makes sense that the people who are at most risk of contracting the disease are the ones who are in direct contact with the public, hence cashiers who are present in almost every store.

So how do you minimize your chances of catching COVID-19 if you are a shopper or a cashier? Well, gloves, face mask, and correct social distancing measures can go a long way. If you are a cashier, hopefully, the company you work for has installed plexiglass barriers, and has provided you with disinfectant. Shoppers can also make an effort to use cashless payments, as this would reduce the chances of the virus being spread via cash.

NEWS SOURCE:edition.cnn.com
