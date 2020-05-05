Here's how many people the CDC expects to die per day from coronavirus

As many states around the US begin to slowly reopen back up for business and lockdown measures begin to retract, the obvious reaction will be a spike in COVID-19 cases. But by how much exactly? And how many people will die?

The New York Times recently obtained an official government document that reveals the unsettling number of expected deaths American's will experience through to June 1st. The numbers were modeled by the Center for Diseases and Prevention and reveal that government officials expect 3,000 American's will die every day through to June 1st. If this number is accurate, by June 1st, America will have lost closer to 100,000 people from COVID-19.

The CDC expects that as the country begins to reopen in even in the smallest ways possible, that infection will become more widespread and that deaths will continue on an upwards trend. At the moment, we are currently sitting around 2,000 deaths a day, and as previously mentioned, that number is expected to increase by 1,000 when the country reopens. If you are interested in reading more of this official document, check out this link here. Screenshots are provided in the entirety of this article.