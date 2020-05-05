The most deadly coronavirus symptom just got a whole lot more deadlier

Autopsy reports indicate that the deadliest coronavirus symptom may have just got a whole lot more deadlier

Recently doctors discovered that some coronavirus patients, even young people as well were experiencing blood clots. Now, that symptom may have just got a whole lot more serious with newly discovered information out of Italy.

Doctors around the world are seemingly finding a link between COVID-19 infection and blood clots. Now, doctors out of Italy are suggesting that these clots, or micro-clots are what causes the pulmonary complications that are so prevalent in COVID-19 patients. The Italian doctors that performed autopsies on 70 COVID-19 found that pneumonia might not be the primary pathology of COVID-19, and that the patients' blood was what affected most.

The doctors also found that blood clots can cause more complications in the body, including pneumonia. It's clear that the virus severely affects the circulation of the blood around the body, and if sufficient blood isn't circulated, it can impact the functionality of the lungs, which can then result in low blood-oxygen levels.

How do we combat this? Doctors are currently looking into medication that would thin the blood, thus removing any clots or micro-clots. At the moment, there isn't any substantial evidence to back up these claims coming out of Italy, but it should be noted that these claims do coincide with other doctors from different locations around the world.