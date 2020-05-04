Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,586 Reviews & Articles | 60,483 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 could beat flagship RTX 2080 Tiflame

New Mario 64 PC port runs at native 4K on DirectX12, Unreal Engine 4

Modder recreates Super Mario 64 on PC using Unreal Engine with DirectX 12 to hit insane 4K native performance

Derek Strickland | May 4, 2020 at 04:33 pm CDT (1 min, 14 secs time to read)

If Nintendo won't do it, modders will: Mario 64 has been ported to the PC with full native 4K resolution support, ultra-wide monitor support, and ultra-smooth animations.

Remember when 64 bits and polygons were all the rage? Now that classic era has been reborn in high-end PCs, and skilled modders have successfully ported Mario 64 onto PC with Unreal Engine 4. This isn't emulation like the Super Mario Odyssey 64 mod, but a literal native port that uses reverse-engineered decompiled code from the N64 game. The project was built in Unreal Engine 4 with DirectX 12 support, which allows for high resolutions like 3840 x 2160, support for 21:9 aspect ratios, and compatibility with other graphics overhaul mods and shaders.

The results are smooth animations, high-def textures and graphics (even if they're polygonal), and a generally all-around improved experience. If Nintendo officially released Mario 64 on PC, it'd look and play something like this.

The Mario 64 PC port will be a huge template for modders everywhere. It's basically the entry point to crazy off-the-wall creations, complete with native DX12 support. This will make it far easier for creators to make and import assets and content into the pipelines for new unique mods.

Nintendo probably isn't happy about this one bit and we could see some actions taken by the billion-dollar console titan.

Buy at Amazon

Super Mario Odyssey - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$48.69
$49.99$49.30$48.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/4/2020 at 1:18 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videogameschronicle.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.