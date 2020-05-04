This coronavirus test produces results in 33 mins and 99.8% accurate

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
This new coronavirus test gets results in just 33 minutes, and is 99.8% accurate

Jak Connor | May 4, 2020 at 07:41 am CDT (1 min, 34 secs time to read)

A new way to test for coronavirus has been devised by scientists, and it can get results back in just 33 minutes, while also being 99.8% accurate.

This form of testing is a coronavirus antibody test, and was developed by scientists in Scotland and Switzerland. Each of the serological screening machines has the capability of performing 3,000 tests a day, and each test only takes 33 minutes to get back while also having an astonishing accuracy rate of 99.8%. Chief executive Franz Walt, who was the managing director of the Singapore-based Roche Laboratory who was responsible for developing the first diagnostic test for SARS back in 2003 said, "We are truly proud to have developed such a fast and accurate test. This is an outstanding performance by our teams in both Edinburgh and Switzerland."

He continued, "We now want to make sure that we can help as many people as possible as quickly as possible. We have strong roots in the UK and want to speak to ministers there so MosaiQ can be used in the amazing national effort to tackle coronavirus and relaunch the economy. We realise ministers and the NHS are incredibly busy but are keen to talk given the strong interest from across Europe in the product."

At the moment, Quotient has said that it has 12 of these screening machines available, and when all are in full use, healthcare workers could do 36,000 tests a day, or 252,000 a week. There are also plans in place to develop another 20 of these screening machines, which should help bolster the testing numbers. If you are interested in reading more on this form of testing, check out this BBC link here.

