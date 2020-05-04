Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,585 Reviews & Articles | 60,471 News Posts

Here's how many people could die in US to coronavirus if it reopened

The reopening will cost American's an additional 233,000 coronavirus deaths, says study

Jak Connor | May 4, 2020 at 07:16 am CDT (1 min, 15 secs time to read)

With the coronavirus running rampant across the US, and the lockdown measures being put in place, many people are asking when will the country will reopen for business. But what will be the cost if it does?

Here's how many people could die in US to coronavirus if it reopened 01 | TweakTown.com

According to the Penn Wharton Budget Model, the reopening of the US will give the economy a well-needed boost, but it will come at the cost of more American lives. PWBM expects that there will be an additional 233,000 deaths from the virus is the country decides to reopen, which means that by the end of June, there will be over 350,000 coronavirus deaths in the US. Kent Smetters, the PWBM's director, said the decision really comes down to "normative judgement that comes down to the statistical value of life."

He further explains that, "That's not a crude way of saying we put a dollar value on life, but it's the idea that people will take risks all the time for economic reward." In the event of a partial reopening, the university study found that it would add an additional 45,000 lives lost to the virus, but would hinder the unemployment numbers that are increasing. The study found that if the states continued to be locked down, unemployment would eventually reach 50 million. Ultimately, it depends on the state; the study says that some states would have a larger impact than others due to population and already established case count.

Buy at Amazon

Geekirumi! handmade crochet amigurumi coronavirus stress ball

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$25.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/4/2020 at 7:05 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:finance.yahoo.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.