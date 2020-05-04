Intel's new Core i5 bears current Core i7 processor in gaming

It looks like Intel's new Core i5-10400 is a mid-range champ, beating out the Core i7-9700F

Intel is expected to drop its new 10th generation Core processors on May 20, but between now and then we have some exciting benchmarks from the mid-range Core i5-10400.

The new Core i5-10400 processor has been benchmarked by Chinese review channel Bilibili, TecLab. They have tested Intel's new Core i5-10400 processor against the current-gen Core i5-9400F and Core i7-9700F, with the new Core i5-10400 packing quite the punch in its 6-core/12-thread CPU.

The Intel Core i5-10400 is a 6C/12T processor, up from the 6C/6T in the Core i5-9400 (which doesn't have SMT, whereas all 10th-gen CPUs have SMT). The Core i5-10400 has a base CPU clock of 2.9GHz, single-core boost of 4.3GHz, and all-core boost of 4GHz. There's 12MB of cache on the Core i5-10400, with a price of just $182. You're looking at least double for the Core i7-9700F.

The gaming tests are basic, including just Grand Theft Auto V and Assassins Creed Odyssey, where the Core i5-10400 holds its own against the Core i5-9400F and Core i7-9700F. The tests were run at 1080p and see the Core i5-10400 scoring 67FPS in AC:O and 175FPS in GTA V.

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey at 1080p saw the Core i5-10400 with 67FPS average against the 9400F with 63FPS and the 9700F with 65FPS. Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto V at 1080p had the Core i5-10400 with 175FPS average, while the 9400F hit 169FPS and the 9700K with 2FPS more at 177FPS.

When it comes to power consumption and thermals, the Core i5-10400 also comes in strong with idle power consumption of around 10W, and maximum power consumption of around 86W. The Core i7-9700F in comparison, uses up to 145W.