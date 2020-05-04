Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
These four drug classes are safe for coronavirus COVID-19 patients

A study has answered a critical public health concern regarding medication and how it reacts to COVID-19 patients

Jak Connor | May 4, 2020 at 04:10 am CDT (1 min, 26 secs time to read)

A large study has been conducted and has answered a critical public health concern: does high blood pressure medication worsen COVID-19 patients outcomes?

According to the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, no links were found between these four classes of medication, and the worsening of COVID-19 patients: angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), beta blockers, or calcium channel blockers. The study looked at the medical records of 12,594 COVID-19 patients and found there was no substantial risk in using these medications.

Lead investigator Harmony Reynolds, MD, associate director of the Cardiovascular Clinical Research Center at NYU Langone Health, said "With nearly half of American adults having high blood pressure, and heart disease patients more vulnerable to COVID-19, understanding the relationship between these commonly used medications and COVID-19 was a critical public health concern. Our findings should reassure the medical community and patients about the continued use of these commonly prescribed medications, which prevent potentially severe heart events in their own right."

The idea behind this study was to rule out whether or not using these medications on COVID-19 patients were safe. Another goal of the study was to see if these drugs increased the chances of people contracting COVID-19, and according to the results there was no increase in likelihood of a positive COVID-19 test. The researchers state that the same process will be used to investigate whether other medications can influence COVID-19 patients. If you are interested in reading more about this study, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:sciencedaily.com
