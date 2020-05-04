US hit with most coronavirus deaths in a single day, according to WHO

The United States has just experienced its deadliest day of coronavirus related deaths since the outbreak, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data.

CNBC conducted an analysis of the data released by the WHO, and found that the United States just had its deadliest coronavirus day on record with 2,909 people dying of COVID-19 in 24 hours. The data was collected as of 4 a.m ET on Friday. The second-highest day of COVID-19 deaths was 2,417 people in 24 hours, which was reported back on April 23rd.

It should be noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has slightly different data, but the CDC acknowledges that its data may not be complete. According to the CDC website, 2,349 people died of COVID-19 on May 1st. CDC spokeswoman, Kate Grusich said to CNBC that the agency's data is "validated through a confirmation process with jurisdictions", but the "CDC does not know the exact number of COVID-19 illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths for a variety of reasons."

Ultimately, its hard to boil the numbers to exacts as there are many hospitals around the country with many patients flooding in and out of the wards. There is also the trouble of hospitals reporting some deaths from the flu as COVID-19 deaths. It's best to assume that the official numbers provided by both the CDC and WHO are approximations and that the true numbers are close to what is being announced.