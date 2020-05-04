Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Uber to crack down on coronavirus safety with new rule-enforcing tech

Uber is developing new technology to ensure drivers and passengers abide by new coronavirus safety rules

May 4, 2020

Uber is not taking the coronavirus outbreak lightly and has confirmed that the ride-sharing company is developing new technology that will ensure both passengers and drivers are abiding by new safety rules.

Uber to crack down on coronavirus safety with new rule-enforcing tech 01 | TweakTown.com

According to CNN Business, Uber is currently developing new technology that will force people into adjusting to the new safety rules caused by the coronavirus. These new rules will be that both drivers and passengers will be required to be wearing face masks while catching an Uber.

At the moment, its unclear what kind of technology will be used to make sure both passengers and drivers are wearing face masks, but it can be assumed that it will be some sort of real-time face checking software. Uber has already been supplying face masks and disinfectants to its drivers, but this new policy could be the driving force into redeveloping a safe amount of trust between passengers and drivers.

NEWS SOURCE:edition.cnn.com
