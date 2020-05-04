Uber to crack down on coronavirus safety with new rule-enforcing tech
Uber is developing new technology to ensure drivers and passengers abide by new coronavirus safety rules
Uber is not taking the coronavirus outbreak lightly and has confirmed that the ride-sharing company is developing new technology that will ensure both passengers and drivers are abiding by new safety rules.
According to CNN Business, Uber is currently developing new technology that will force people into adjusting to the new safety rules caused by the coronavirus. These new rules will be that both drivers and passengers will be required to be wearing face masks while catching an Uber.
At the moment, its unclear what kind of technology will be used to make sure both passengers and drivers are wearing face masks, but it can be assumed that it will be some sort of real-time face checking software. Uber has already been supplying face masks and disinfectants to its drivers, but this new policy could be the driving force into redeveloping a safe amount of trust between passengers and drivers.
