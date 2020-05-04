Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine secrets are being hunted by cyber-spies

US government has warned medical research organizations of the risk of having their coronavirus vaccine research data hacked.

Even in a time as dire as this one, intelligence and security agencies must still prepare for online attacks. According to the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, Bill Evanina, who spoke to BBC, said that the US government has already warned coronavirus medical researchers that their vaccine research data is at risk of being hacked by foreign spies.

Here's what Evanina said, "We have been working with our industry and government folk here very closely to ensure they are protecting all the research and data as best they can. We have every expectation that foreign intelligence services, to include the Chinese Communist Party, will attempt to obtain what we are making here."

" We've been in contact with every medical research organization that is doing the research to be very, very vigilant. In today's world, there is nothing more valuable or worth stealing than any kind of biomedical research that is going to help with a coronavirus vaccine."

Not only has Evanina commented on the matter, but so has an FBI official. This FBI official said that there have been attacks on medical research facilities in mid-April. These attacks haven't gone unnoticed, and on top of that, two hospitals in the Czech Republic reported online attacks just this past April. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded to the attacks saying, "We call upon the actor in question to refrain from carrying out disruptive malicious cyber-activity against the Czech Republic's healthcare system or similar infrastructure elsewhere."