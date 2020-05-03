US begins to create coronavirus retaliation plan aimed at China

The U.S. is reportedly planning on seeking financial compensation for the way China mishandled the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a new report by The Washington Post (TWP), senior U.S. officials are beginning to create a plan regarding punishing or demanding some form of financial compensation from China. The report states that two people with knowledge of these meetings told TWP under the condition of remaining anonymous, as they were not authorized to be able to disclose the planning.

The Washington Post also states that these officials are from multiple government agencies and that U.S. intelligence agencies will also be involved in the planning. These government officials are expected to meet this coming Thursday to get the planning underway. The idea behind this purported compensation planning is that China will have to pay back countries for the damages its been accused of causing from the mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak. It's unclear at this stage if the suing of China will go ahead as nothing official has been announced.