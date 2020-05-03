Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,585 Reviews & Articles | 60,452 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Intel teases 'Father of All' GPUs with Xe-HP, could beat RTX 3080 Tiflame

US begins to create coronavirus retaliation plan aimed at China

Senior US officials have started to concoct a financial compensation plan aimed directly at China

Jak Connor | May 3, 2020 at 02:38 am CDT (0 mins, 59 secs time to read)

The U.S. is reportedly planning on seeking financial compensation for the way China mishandled the coronavirus pandemic.

US begins to create coronavirus retaliation plan aimed at China 01 | TweakTown.com

According to a new report by The Washington Post (TWP), senior U.S. officials are beginning to create a plan regarding punishing or demanding some form of financial compensation from China. The report states that two people with knowledge of these meetings told TWP under the condition of remaining anonymous, as they were not authorized to be able to disclose the planning.

The Washington Post also states that these officials are from multiple government agencies and that U.S. intelligence agencies will also be involved in the planning. These government officials are expected to meet this coming Thursday to get the planning underway. The idea behind this purported compensation planning is that China will have to pay back countries for the damages its been accused of causing from the mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak. It's unclear at this stage if the suing of China will go ahead as nothing official has been announced.

Buy at Amazon

TIME MAGAZINE - MARCH 30, 2020 - CORONAVIRUS

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$16.39
$16.39$10.75-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/3/2020 at 2:21 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:washingtonpost.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.