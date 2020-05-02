Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Intel 'Father of All' GPUs to be succeeded by 'Superman of All' GPUs

Anthony Garreffa | May 2, 2020

It was barely 24 hours ago that I reported on Intel teasing the 'Father of All' GPUs that is the Xe-HP, but now Raja Koduri is teasing the successor to that -- something he calls the 'Superman of All' GPUs.

In a follow-up tweet, Koduri explained "This was called the "baap of all" by our team... The "Baahubali of all" is baking as well. Let's hope the wait will be shorter than what @ssrajamouli put us through for @BaahubaliMovie". Wccftech decoded the post, translating it into the "Superman of All".

Any regular readers of TweakTown will know I'm one of the biggest Superman fans on the planet, as well as a gigantic geek and GPU nerd so this news is righit up my alley. In this tweet, Koduri is referring to the Baahubali movie, which is a superhero movie that Raja was involved with.

Raja is the co-founder of visual FX firm Makuta Visual Effects, which created the CGI for the Baahubali films. Koduri co-founded the firm with his cousin, S.S. Rajamouli, who directed Baahubali. At the time, Raja was the Chief Architect of the Radeon Technologies Group at AMD -- but now serves as the overseer of GPU tech at Intel.

So Intel is teasing Xe-HP... and then the successor to that. Are we looking at the consumer-focused GPU from Intel? It seems so... and that is incredibly exciting.

What about its release? We could expect a 1-year delta between the tease here and the launch, so we might have just had Raja and his team show off the Ponte Vecchio GPU on the fresh 7nm node (at Intel, which is a big deal). Time will tell, but this is a big deal and super exciting right now.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

