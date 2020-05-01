Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out sometime in November

A new coronavirus vaccine is about to enter the human trial phase and could be available to millions of people as soon as this fall.

Before you get up and start dancing around the room, please do remember that the official word on vaccines is that they won't be ready for at 12-18 months. While that might sound confusing, considering it's said that this vaccine could 'be ready' by this fall, it actually means it could be ready for emergency use. Emergency use means it will only be used on people who are on the front line of the virus, and won't be distributed out to the public like the flu vaccine.

In the event of the vaccine being used for an emergency, doctors, nurses, health care officials, healthcare workers, police, and other essential workers would be the first to get the vaccine. The good news here is that if this vaccine is approved for emergency use, it's a very good indication that it will eventually be rolled out to the wider population due to its effectiveness. The vaccine is developed by a German company called BioNTech, and it's called BNT162. At the moment, it's been used on 12 people in who were inoculated, and plans are now being put in place to expand the trial to the US.

BioNTech has partnered with Pfizer to expand the trials, and according to Pfizer, "The two companies plan to jointly conduct clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine candidates initially in Europe and the US, across multiple research sites. The companies estimate that there is potential to supply millions of vaccine doses by the end of 2020, subject to technical success of the development program and approval by regulatory authorities, and the potential to rapidly scale up the capacity to produce hundreds of millions of doses in 2021."