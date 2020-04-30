Xbox Series X next-gen gameplay reveal stream set for May 7

Xbox Series X gameplay is coming, but don't expect first-party titans like Halo to show up

Microsoft is hosting an Xbox Series X games live stream event on May 7 at 8AM PST, but don't expect Halo: Infinite to be there.

Today Microsoft announced a big game reveal event set for next week. The show is centered around third-party partner games, though, and won't include first-party heavy-hitters like Halo: Infinite, the rumored new Fable game, The Coalition's mystery project, and the assortment of titles in development at the new Microsoft Studios banner. "So pumped to see our partners showing us a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week! Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon," Aaron Greenberg said on Twitter.

So what can we expect from the show?

This event might actually be even better than first-party reveals depending on two things: If developers talk about how their games utilize the Xbox Series X's beastly 12TFLOP Navi 2X GPU, 8-core 3.8GHz Zen 2 CPU, and ultra-fast PCIe 4.0 SSD, and if we get new gameplay footage.

We could see new gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077, for example, complete with CD Projekt RED detailing how they'll use hardware-based raytracing to create immersive next-gen lighting. Or we could see actual gameplay for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Ubisoft could discuss its next-gen NPC and world-building technology, all with boosted FPS from Variable Rate Shading.

Here's a list of some of the third-party games that've signed promo deals with Xbox that could be at the show:

Cyberpunk 2077

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Watch Dogs Legion

Dying Light 2

Elden Ring

Phatasy Star Online 2

Borderlands 3

We're not sure if Microsoft will let third-party partners talk about the Xbox Series X's capabilities before its own first-party teams. But if it does, this event will be absolutely massive.

The reveal stream goes live May 7, 2020 at 8AM PST/11AM EST. We'll have all the latest coverage from the show, so stay tuned.

Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.

Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:

Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):

8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU

12.15 TFLOP Navi GPU on RDNA 2 architecture

7nm+ AMD SoC

16GB GDDR6 memory

2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf

4x CPU power of Xbox One generation

Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases

Adaptive sync supported

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)

120FPS gaming

Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)

Variable Rate Shading

Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores

Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games

New controller with a dedicated share button

Compatible with Xbox One accessories

