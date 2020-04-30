Canon's new app turns your DSLR into a webcam

Canon is one of the biggest makers of DSLR cameras in the world, and it currently has a new app that launched called the EOS Webcam Utility Beta app. Anyone who has a Canon DSLR camera and needs a webcam for business or keeping in touch with family and friends can use the app to turn their DSLR into a very high-quality webcam. The new app is particularly welcome during the coronavirus pandemic as webcams can be hard to find.

The new EOS Webcam Utility Beta app will be appealing to owners of both new and old Canon DSLR cameras. While the newer cameras have HDMI outputs, additional software is still required to capture and stream live video. In some instances, capture cards are also needed.

The EOS Webcam Utility Beta eliminates the need for any additional hardware for compatible cameras. Only certain cameras are supported but the list is long. Supported cameras include the following:

EOS-1D X Mark II

EOS-1D X Mark III

EOS 5D Mark IV

EOS 5DS

EOS 5DS R

EOS 6D Mark II

EOS 7D Mark II

EOS 77D

EOS 80D

EOS 90D



EOS Rebel SL2

EOS Rebel SL3

EOS Rebel T6

EOS Rebel T6i

EOS Rebel T7

EOS Rebel T7i

EOS Rebel T100

EOS M6 Mark II

EOS M50

EOS M200

EOS R

EOS RP

PowerShot G5X Mark II

PowerShot G7X Mark III

PowerShot SX70 HS

If you search that long list of compatible cameras, you'll notice that there are both mirrorless cameras and Canon PowerShot cameras listed. To download the app, users need to hop over to the official page for the beta software here. Users can then find the Drivers & Downloads tab, select the software tab, and then find the EOS Webcam Utility Beta and download it. Users will also need a USB cable that works with their camera.