TikTok surpasses 2 billion downloads after massive Q1

TikTok has proven very popular with people during Q1 2020 as millions are stuck at home around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. The latest data from Sensor Tower shows that the TikTok app has been downloaded more than 2 billion times globally via the Apple App Store and Google Play. The 2 billion download milestone comes only five months after the app hit the 1.5 billion download mark.

Sensor Tower shows that the app had the most downloads for any app in history in a single quarter racking up more than 315 million downloads between Apple and Android users during Q1 2020. The app was popular and was being pushed hard by the developers before the coronavirus pandemic around the world. However, people stuck at home looking for ways to connect with others and to pass the time certainly helped downloads across the App Store and Google Play.

Prior to Q1 2020, the biggest month of downloads for TikTok, according to Sensor Tower, was Q4 2018, when the app had 205.7 million downloads for the quarter. The country where TikTok is the most popular is India, with that country generating 611 million lifetime downloads so far, totaling 30.3% of the overall downloads. The second most popular country for the app is China, with 196.6 million downloads so far, accounting for 9.7% of all downloads.

TikTok has a dedicated version of the app for China called Douyin. The third most popular country for the app is the United States accounting for 165 million installs or 8.2% total downloads. TikTok is most popular on the Google Play store for Android users with 75.5% of all downloads, or 1.5 billion installs. The App Store generated 495.2 million downloads for 24.5% overall. Lifetime user spending in the app has increased to $456.7 million. Perhaps the dumbest thing we've seen anyone do in a long time was shared to TikTok when one user licked the toilet seat in a commercial airplane as part of a coronavirus challenge.