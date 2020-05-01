Eye-opening coronavirus study reveals men are twice as likely to die

Since the coronavirus outbreak, it has been confirmed that the elderly are at a greater risk to the coronavirus, but what about the difference in risk between men and women?

A new study was published in the Frontiers in Public Health, and it took a look at the differences in gender in COVID-19 patients. The study found that while men and women are equally likely to contract the novel coronavirus, men are double as likely to suffer from severe effects of the virus and die. The results of the study indicated that older men, in particular, need additional care, especially if they already have underlying health conditions.

Dr. Jin-Kui Yang, a physician at Beijing Tongren Hospital in China, became aware of a trend in COVID-19 and began to investigate the differences in COVID-19 patients through gender. According to Yang, and his group of colleagues who examined a large data set of over 1,000 COVID-19 patients, over 70% of the COVID-19 patients who died was men. This was eye-opening as the data indicated that men were 2.5 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than women. If you are interested in reading more into this study, follow this link here.

Even though the study indicated the above findings, still more research is needed to be done to conclude the reasons why men, and in particular older men, seem to be suffering more from COVID-19.