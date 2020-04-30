This new coronavirus test gets accurate results back in 10 minutes

A new way of testing for coronavirus has been developed and it can yield results in just 10 minutes

As the US and other places around the world continue to battle, the coronavirus health officials are looking for fast and effective ways of screening people.

Due to the nature of the coronavirus and the fact that some people don't even show symptoms when they are infected, it's most likely that there are more people who are infected with the coronavirus than what the official numbers say. For this reason, health officials are constantly looking for new ways to effectively screen people for COVID-19, as the more people that are screened the virus, the better grasp health officials have on the severity of the outbreak.

This is where the new test comes into play. A study published in ACS' Analytical Chemistry describes a new quick and sensitive test for antibodies against the coronavirus. This test is much like a pregnancy test, but instead, it tests for if the person is/has been exposed to coronavirus and if their body has developed any antibodies towards COVID-19. This new way of testing was put to the test on seven serum samples from COVID-19 patients who tested negative for the disease by reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). The new way of testing found that all seven samples were COVID-19 positive, and tested each sample in just 10 minutes.

If you are interested in reading how it works, check out this link here.

