US government analysis says coronavirus origin 'most likely' Wuhan lab

A US government analysis has said that the coronavirus COVID-19 'most likely' came from a Wuhan lab

Jak Connor | Apr 29, 2020 at 03:40 am CDT (2 mins, 47 secs time to read)

A new document has come out regarding the origin of the coronavirus, and whether or not the source of the outbreak was a Wuhan lab.

According to a U.S government analysis that cataloged the evidence, the "most likely" origin of the coronavirus COVID-19 is a Wuhan laboratory, says the Washington Times. The report says that at the moment, there isn't enough evidence to conclude that the Wuhan laboratory is the single origin of the virus, but the analysis did find that all other evidence is far less credible.

Originally, Chinese authorities said that the virus came from animals in a "wet market" in Wuhan, but according to the document, which has been obtained by the Washington Times, "All other possible places of the virus's origin have been proven to be highly unlikely." Ultimately, there isn't quite enough evidence to pin the source of the virus on a Wuhan laboratory, but if you are interested in reading more about the debate, follow this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:washingtontimes.com
