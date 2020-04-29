CDC enforces coronavirus social distancing on pets, here's the rules

The CDC has said that pets now must adhere to the social distancing guidelines, here's the new rules

The CDC has now enforced that people aren't the only ones to adhere to the social distancing guidelines put in place to battle the coronavirus. Pets are now involved too.

With now over 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in America and almost 3.1 million confirmed cases worldwide, people are looking to new ways to curb the spread of the virus. The next target is now pets. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now saying that people must apply the correct social distancing measures that humans have to adhere to to pets as well, as pets can contract the virus. Two cats in New York have already been diagnosed with COVID-19, but the data is yet to accurately indicate whether or not pets can spread the virus to new human hosts.

The CDC recommends people being on the safe side of things, and when outdoors with their pets to make sure their pet is at least six feet away from other people, and their pets. Here's what the statement said, "Based on the limited information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low. We are still learning about this virus, but it appears that it can spread from people to animals in some situations."

Here's a list of the other things the CDC recommends people do to keep their pets safe:

Do not let pets interact with people or other animals outside the household.

Keep cats indoors when possible to prevent them from interacting with other animals or people.

Walk dogs on a leash, maintaining at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people and animals.

Avoid dog parks or public places where a large number of people and dogs gather.

If your are interested in reading more about what the CDC has to say about the coronavirus and pets, check out this link here.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information:

Sneezing: Here's a video showing you how far you spread the coronavirus if you sneeze.

Second Wave: The CDC director said there's going to be a second wave, here's when.

Treatment: Doctors have found a treatment that everyone can do, check that out here.

Symptom: A new coronavirus symptoms has been discovered, find out what it is here.

Recovery: Here's the symptoms you could get months after a coronavirus recovery.

Testing: Here's the first FDA approved coronavirus home testing kit you can get

Damage: Coronavirus is damaging this body part, and doctors don't know why