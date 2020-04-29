FDA warns people not to take this 'game changing' coronavirus drug

Here's two drugs that the FDA has warned people not to take at home, as it can cause other health complications

As the coronavirus continues to spread, people around the world are looking for ways to treat the virus, and despite some recommendations by some high profile people, there are still no treatments available.

The Food And Drug Administration (FDA) has issued out a new press release reminding people of this fact, and has warned people not to self-medicate with these two drugs in particular; hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. These two drugs are those anti-malaria drugs that some medical professionals even called a 'game changer'. The FDA explains that while it approved the drugs for use that "Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19."

The FDA continues and says, "They are being studied in clinical trials for COVID-19, and we authorized their temporary use during the COVID-19 pandemic for treatment of the virus in hospitalized patients when clinical trials are not available, or participation is not feasible. Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine can cause abnormal heart rhythms such as QT interval prolongation and a dangerously rapid heart rate called ventricular tachycardia."

The press release emphasizes that both of these drugs, while being approved for clinical trials, aren't approved for general public use. This means that the FDA is strongly advising against people self-medicating with these drugs as it can cause further health complications, especially if the person/s is already taking other medications. The best course of action is to contact a medical professional if you are developing any COVID-19 symptoms. Don't be your own doctor, unless you are, in fact, a doctor.

