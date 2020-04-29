Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Here's a list of coronavirus symptoms to watch out for in children

If your child is showing any of the following symptoms contact a medical professional

Jak Connor | Apr 29, 2020

One of the good things about the coronavirus outbreak is that is isn't affecting children as much as adults, the youth of the world is somewhat protected in a sense from the coronavirus.

This doesn't mean they are immune to COVID-19, as some children have definitely been infected by it. What it does mean is that the fatality rate is significantly lower for children than adults, which is incredible news. Unfortunately, UK doctors have recently issued out an alert to GP's around England that some children are showing unusual coronavirus-type symptoms, which could mean that they have developed some sort of COVID-19 reaction.

This doesn't mean the children have COVID-19, as the statement says that the symptoms these children were showing were overlapping features of toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki Disease with blood parameters consistent with severe COVID-19 infection. The report doesn't say how many children were showing these symptoms, but NHS England did say that they knew of fewer than 20 cases of severe COVID-19 infection in children.

According to the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), if you are a parent and your child experiences any of the following symptoms, contact a medical professional for more advice:

  • Becoming pale, mottled and feeling abnormally cold to the touch
  • Has pauses in their breathing (apnoeas), has an irregular breathing pattern or starts grunting
  • Has severe difficulty in breathing becoming agitated or unresponsive
  • Is going blue round the lips
  • Has a fit/seizure
  • Becomes extremely distressed (crying inconsolably despite distraction), confused, very lethargic (difficult to wake) or unresponsive
  • Develops a rash that does not disappear with pressure (the 'Glass test')
  • Has testicular pain, especially in teenage boys

NEWS SOURCE:bbc.com
