This coronavirus treatment seems to be healing many COVID-19 patients

Doctors around the world are looking for ways to treat coronavirus patients, and now recent reports are suggesting that they have found another method.

That new method is stem cell treatment, and according to doctors from Mount Sinai who used stem cells on 12 of their patients, 10 of them were able to come off ventilators and begun their journey down the road of recovery. Stem cells are basically cells that have the ability to be able to turn into any cell in the body, meaning they can regenerate lung tissue, fight inflammation, and in this case, seem to be able to fight off COVID-19.

The doctors do say that they can't say for sure that the stem cell treatment was the exact cause of the patients' recovery, but the timing was very peculiar. According to Dr. Karen Osman, who spoke to CBS, "What we saw in the very first patient was that within four hours of getting the cells, a lot of her parameters started to get better. We don't know, and we would never dare to claim that it was related to the cells."

It's assumed that the stem cells fought off the patients' lungs inflammation, but that is not confirmed. The doctors explain that a study specifically trialing the stem cells would have to be conducted to answer that question. Thankfully, a study on that specific topic is being conducted by Mesoblast, and will trial the stem cell treatment on 300 patients suffering from lung inflammation.