MacBook Pro users claim charging via left-side ports causes problems

The workaround at this time is to charge exclusively using the right-side ports on certain MacBook Pro models

One of the things that users of modern MacBook Pro laptops appreciate is that the machine can be charged using the ports on either side of the machine. That fact is backed up by the official support page for the laptops from Apple. However, some MacBook Pro users are claiming that there's a performance impact if you charge the notebook using the wrong side.

The first indications of the charge issues surfaced months back when a StackExchange user reported unusual activity in Activity Monitor. That unusual activity was kernel_task that led to high temperatures and reduced overall system performance. The task also kept the fans spinning, making the MacBook Pro noisier than it should be.

A closer investigation revealed that having a peripheral plugged into one of the left-hand USB-C ports at the same time the charger is connected to the other increases the temperature of the MacBook case. Sensors that are designed to monitor the Thunderbolt ports have confirmed the issue reports TechSpot. The upside is that there's a simple workaround for the problem, which is to the only charge using the right-side ports.

The left-hand side can be reserved for peripherals. Currently, two MacBook Pro models have been confirmed to have the issue including the 15-inch MacBook Pro 2017 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 models. As of writing, Apple has yet to confirm the problem. Even if Apple does confirm the issue, that doesn't mean it will make a fix; it could simply tell people not to charge using the left-side ports.

