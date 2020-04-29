The best-selling coronavirus face mask is back in stock, grab it now

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Jak Connor | Apr 29, 2020 at 12:34 am CDT (1 min, 17 secs time to read)

There is a new supply of face masks available on Amazon, get yours quick before they all go out of stock again.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit personal protective equipment such as face masks have become scarce. This means that doctors and other health officials battling the virus on the front line can't get the equipment they need because it's being bought up by people who don't need it and by people who are trying to make some quick dollars off the pandemic.

This has become particularly the case for N95 face masks, which is why you should not be purchasing any N95 face masks if you happen to come across any, and here's why. The N95 face mask is unnecessary unless you are a healthcare worker, and the price you are buying them at is most likely highly inflated. Instead, normal everyday people that are enduring the coronavirus outbreak should pick up a standard face mask, and Amazon has just what you need. Check out the face mask listing here.

A pack of 50 face masks is currently available on Amazon and is selling for $38.99, which equates to $0.78c per mask. These standard face masks are three layers and do a great job of blocking out things from entering your airways. Using these masks in conjunction with correct social distancing guidelines is all you will need to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081)

