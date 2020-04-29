The best-selling coronavirus face mask is back in stock, grab it now

You need a face mask when you leave the house, and here's the best mask you should buy

There is a new supply of face masks available on Amazon, get yours quick before they all go out of stock again.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit personal protective equipment such as face masks have become scarce. This means that doctors and other health officials battling the virus on the front line can't get the equipment they need because it's being bought up by people who don't need it and by people who are trying to make some quick dollars off the pandemic.

This has become particularly the case for N95 face masks, which is why you should not be purchasing any N95 face masks if you happen to come across any, and here's why. The N95 face mask is unnecessary unless you are a healthcare worker, and the price you are buying them at is most likely highly inflated. Instead, normal everyday people that are enduring the coronavirus outbreak should pick up a standard face mask.

