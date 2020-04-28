Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
WHO answers if you can get coronavirus again after already having it

Can you get coronavirus COVID-19 twice? Or are you immune to COVID-19 after you have already had it?

There has been much speculation around whether or not people are safe from the coronavirus after they have already had it. Now, the World Health Organization is giving its two cents on the matter.

WHO answers if you can get coronavirus again after already having it 01 | TweakTown.com

Scientists and researchers originally believed, and with credible evidence as well, that patients who have already had the COVID-19 would be safe from being reinfected with the virus again. Some patients of COVID-19 developed antibodies against the virus, which led scientists to believe that these patients were somewhat "immune" to getting the virus again, but unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case, or at least the WHO doesn't think so.

The WHO says that there's currently "no evidence" that people who have already had COVID-19 can't get COVID-19 again. The WHO also stated that "Some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could serve as the basis for an 'immunity passport' or 'risk-free certificate' that would enable individuals to travel or to return to work assuming that they are protected against re-infection. There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection."

It should be noted that we are still in the very early stages of understanding how this virus works, so even though that the WHO says there's a possibility that people can get reinfected with COVID-19, that doesn't mean it will be this way forever. Everyday scientists and researchers are unlocking more understanding of how COVID-19 works, and one day researchers could unlock the tools to make the infected "immune" to being reinfected.

