Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,579 Reviews & Articles | 60,373 News Posts

Coronavirus killed a healthy patient by bursting open their heart

'There's something abnormal about the fact that a perfectly normal heart has burst open'

Jak Connor | Apr 28, 2020 at 01:45 am CDT (1 min, 34 secs time to read)

Autopsy results are now being released and it's being found that people were dying of coronavirus in the United States before the first official death.

Coronavirus killed a healthy patient by bursting open their heart 01 | TweakTown.com

The first COVID-19 related death was recorded down to be on February 29th, but now reports are showing that people were dying weeks before that date, suggesting that the virus was already spreading in the US in late January. According to a new report by The Chronicle, people were dying of COVID-19 on February 6th-17th, and one of those people were Patricia Dowd. The autopsy report showed that the virus had made its way into her lungs, trachea, intestines and heart.

It was discovered that the damage the virus did to her heart was what caused Dowd to die, and according to Bay Area forensic pathologist Dr. Judy Melinek who examined the autopsy report, "There's something abnormal about the fact that a perfectly normal heart has burst open. Normal hearts don't rupture. This heart ruptured or tore open because of an infection of the heart muscle caused by the coronavirus."

The next question that was asked was if Dowd was a 'healthy' person. Dr. Susan Parson who was the one who performed the autopsy on Dowd said that Dowd was "mildy obese", but overall was healthy and didn't seem to have any other previous health complications. UCSF pathologist Dr. Andrew Connolly also reviewed the report and said that the patient developed some mild case of pneumonia and related the bursting of her heart to be caused by an autoimmune response.

If you are interested in reading more on this subject, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

If You Can Read This You are Too Close Coronavirus COVID-19

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$14.99
$14.99$14.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/27/2020 at 10:10 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sfchronicle.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.