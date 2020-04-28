Coronavirus vaccine that works on monkeys could be ready by September

Scientists that are working on a vaccine for coronavirus might have it ready by September this year

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the one thing that everyone has been thinking about is when a vaccine will arrive so we can all get back to our normal lives.

Originally, it was expected that a vaccine would take around 12-18 months to be created and distributed out to the public. But as the coronavirus continues to crumble the world economy, there is a strong sense of urgency in getting that vaccine out quicker than the originally planned time frame. Scientists around the world are trying to fast track that process as much as possible, and researchers at the Edward Jenner Institute for Vaccine Research at Oxford University are making some great progress in that regard.

According to a report by The New York Times, researchers at the Jenner institute will have tested its vaccine on more than 6,000 people by the end of May, and if they find that the vaccine is effective "the first few million doses of their vaccine could be available by September". In the report by The New York Times, Oxford Professor Sarah Gilbert said that she is "80 per cent confident" that the vaccine will prove effective against COVID-19.

Just last week, the vaccine went into a Phase 1 clinical trial that had 1,100 participants. In May, the vaccine will enter Phase 2 and Phase 3, adding more than 5,000 more people to the trial.

The vaccine was also tested on six rhesus monkeys that were exposed to the coronavirus, and 28 days later, they proved to be healthy.