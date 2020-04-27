Ghost of Tsushima delayed to July to make room for Last of Us 2

Ghost of Tsushima bumped to July as Sony accelerates The Last of Us 2's launch on PS4

Sucker Punch's stylish samurai epic has been delayed a few weeks as Sony adjusts its first-party release slate.

Ghost of Tsushima is now launching July 17, three weeks after its original June 26 launch date, Sony today announced. The move comes as part of PlayStation's new first-party salvo that sees two heavy-hitters launching back-to-back: First with The Last of Us 2 in June, then Ghost of Tsushima in July. Sony accelerated TLOU2's release date to help combat the game's recent devastating story spoilers.

Today's news was surprising to say the least and many expected Sucker Punch's samurai slasher to be delayed indefinitely thanks to COVID-19 work-from-home orders.

Ghost of Tsushima blends supernatural myth with a kind of cinematic flair that's wrapped up in murderous stealth action-adventure gameplay. Gamers take on the role of the Ghost, a slain warrior resurrected by an unknown force to wreak havoc and exact revenge on his foes. The Ghost is reserved and somber, not unlike Zatoichi, but he has some serious Tenchu-level skills with a grappling hook, acrobatic flips, and silent executions.

Expect Sucker Punch's new game to push current-gen PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro consoles to their limits, and be a total spectacle on Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 when it launches Holiday 2020.