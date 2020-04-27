Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,579 Reviews & Articles | 60,366 News Posts

Samsung Galaxy smartwatch details leak, but the model is a mystery

These watches could be either the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 3 or Galaxy Watch 2

Shane McGlaun | Apr 27, 2020 at 02:09 pm CDT (1 min, 28 secs time to read)

Some new details have leaked that are for a next-generation Samsung Galaxy smartwatch, but exactly which model remains a mystery. What we know is that Chinese regulators are testing a Samsung smartwatch with two versions codenamed SM-R840 and SM-R850 listed. The mystery is that no one is sure if these are different sizes of the Galaxy Watch 2 or if they are the Galaxy Watch Active 3.

Samsung Galaxy smartwatch details leak, but the model is a mystery 01 | TweakTown.com

The assumption with two codenames is that we're looking at both a 42 mm and a 46 mm version. Other leaks have mentioned two different codenames, including R845 and R855, that are believed to be the LTE versions. The wearable is tipped to come in black, silver, and gold colors.

Rumors also suggest that the devices will have 8 GB of internal storage. That is a healthy gain from past Samsung Galaxy smartwatches and will be useful for people who like to store music on the watch for listening off-line. The battery reportedly increased in size to 330mAh, which is a significant gain from the 247mAh battery used on the Active 2.

Despite the healthy gain in capacity, a significant increase in runtime isn't expected for the new wearables. Presumably, the extra battery capacity would be used to power new smartwatch features, such as 24/7 tracking. Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 was recently approved as a blood pressure monitor in Korea using an app. It's unclear if that app will get FDA approvals in the United States to clear it to be used as a blood pressure monitor. However, the blood pressure feature does require them to be calibrated with the standard blood pressure cuff frequently.

Last updated: Apr 27, 2020 at 02:58 pm CDT

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$259.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/27/2020 at 2:58 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wareable.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.