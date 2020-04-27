CDC: here's how people easily spread coronavirus while at restaurants

A new study published on the CDC website has revealed just how fast and easy the coronavirus was spreading in restaurants.

As scientists figure more about the coronavirus and how it works, new information is released regarding the correct social distancing measures people should be taking. Above we have an image from a study from China that traced the infections of three families, these families are labeled A, B, and C. These families were positioned more than three feet apart in a restaurant that was ventilated with air conditioning.

The study states that the person sitting at A1 tested positive for COVID-19 on January 24th, by February 5th, nine other people that were also in this restaurant tested positive for COVID-19. The theory behind this happening is that the person sitting at A1 infected at least one other person from each table through aerosol droplets in the air. One of the more significant findings of this study is that the virus can travel further than initially expected (3-6 feet), especially when in an environment that has strong airflow.

If you are interested in more details about how the spread occurred, check out the CDC website here.

