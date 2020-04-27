Coronavirus can live in your eye for a disgusting amount of time

Doctors in Italy have released some unsettling information about how long coronavirus can be detected in a patients eye for.

Researchers have examined one specific coronavirus cause to find out this new information, and it was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Italy. The findings were posted in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine and found that the 65-year-old women had a mild case of conjunctivitis when she was first admitted to the hospital. Doctors and medical staff took samples of secretion from here eye and found that it contained traces of COVID-19.

The patient's eyes were regularly swabbed throughout her time at the hospital, and doctors were able to determine that the virus was replicating in her eye. Doctors were able to detect the virus in the patients eye for up to 20 days, after the 20 days it seemed to have disappeared but then reappeared a week later. Here's what the research says, "Human-to-human transmission occurs mainly through respiratory droplets, but other routes are under investigation, because SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in several body fluids."

"We found that ocular fluids from SARS-CoV-2-infected patients may contain infectious virus, and hence may be a potential source of infection. These findings highlight the importance of control measures, such as avoiding touching the nose, mouth, and eyes and frequent hand washing."

