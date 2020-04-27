Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,578 Reviews & Articles | 60,353 News Posts

CDC adds these six new coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms to its list

The CDC has added six new possible coronavirus symptoms to watch out for, here they are

Jak Connor | Apr 27, 2020 at 02:04 am CDT (2 mins, 38 secs time to read)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently updated its coronavirus symptom list, here's what to watch out for.

CDC adds these six new coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms to its list 01 | TweakTown.com

According to a new report by USAToday, the CDC has recently updated its website with the following six new possible COVID-19 symptoms that people should watch out for; chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a loss of taste or smell. The CDC previously listed fever, shortness of breath, and a cough as possible COVID-19 symptoms.

The CDC recently changed shortness of breath to "shortness of breath or difficulty breathing". The website also states that these symptoms can show up anywhere between two and fourteen days after being exposed to someone who has COVID-19. It's also stated that not all people who have the virus will show symptoms, but you happen to have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, or bluish lips or face contact a medical professional immediately.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information:

Sneezing: Here's a video showing you how far you spread the coronavirus if you sneeze.

Second Wave: The CDC director said there's going to be a second wave, here's when.

Treatment: Doctors have found a treatment that everyone can do, check that out here.

Symptom: A new coronavirus symptoms has been discovered, find out what it is here.

Recovery: Here's the symptoms you could get months after a coronavirus recovery.

Testing: Here's the first FDA approved coronavirus home testing kit you can get

Damage: Coronavirus is damaging this body part, and doctors don't know why

Buy at Amazon

Class of 2020 When Sh#t Got Real COVID-19 Coronavirus

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$14.99
$14.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/26/2020 at 7:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cdc.gov, usatoday.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.