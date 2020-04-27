CDC adds these six new coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms to its list

The CDC has added six new possible coronavirus symptoms to watch out for, here they are

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently updated its coronavirus symptom list, here's what to watch out for.

According to a new report by USAToday, the CDC has recently updated its website with the following six new possible COVID-19 symptoms that people should watch out for; chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a loss of taste or smell. The CDC previously listed fever, shortness of breath, and a cough as possible COVID-19 symptoms.

The CDC recently changed shortness of breath to "shortness of breath or difficulty breathing". The website also states that these symptoms can show up anywhere between two and fourteen days after being exposed to someone who has COVID-19. It's also stated that not all people who have the virus will show symptoms, but you happen to have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, or bluish lips or face contact a medical professional immediately.

