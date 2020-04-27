This new coronavirus symptom is the worst and most serious one yet

Doctors are still discovering more and more about the coronavirus, and how it impacts people of different ages. Unfortunately, a new discovery has indicated that the COVID-19 is causing serious health implications in younger people.

Doctors at Mount Sinai Health System in New York reported to CNN that they have treated five coronavirus patients that had mild to no COVID-19 symptoms and all were under the age of 50. What they found they found in these patients was that the virus seemed to be causing an increase clotting in large arteries, which leads to a severe stroke. What is most worrying is that this clotting is happening in younger people who aren't showing any signs of symptoms.

According to Dr. Thomas Oxley, a neurosurgeon at Mount Sinai, "The virus seems to be causing increased clotting in the large arteries, leading to severe stroke. Our report shows a seven-fold increase in incidence of sudden stroke in young patients during the past two weeks. Most of these patients have no past medical history and were at home with either mild symptoms (or in two cases, no symptoms) of Covid."

Oxley mentions that if a clot isn't removed right away it can cause severe damage to the patient. At least one patient has died, the other are in rehabilitation clinics such as intensive care and the stroke unit. When blood flow is stopped due to a clot brain cells begin to die, which means that speed is crucial for the patient as treatment needs to happen as soon as possible.

"The most effective treatment for large vessel stroke is clot retrieval, but this must be performed within 6 hours, and sometimes within 24 hours," Oxley said.

Oxley also says that people should be very mindful of their coronavirus symptoms and if they see any early signs of a stroke to call 911 immediately.

