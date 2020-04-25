Is No Man's Sky 2 happening? Hello Games teases big things in 2020

Hello Games might be working on a brand new No Man's Sky game

Hello Games teases more sizable No Man's Sky expansions for 2020, and might be working on another game set in the signature IP.

No Man's Sky has evolved tremendously since 2016. It now has VR support, active online multiplayer, freighters, an actual campaign with objectives, base building, and even exosuits. So what's next? No one knows for sure, but Hello Games is far from done with its sci-fi universe. Big things are coming in 2020, possibly even a brand new game set in the series.

"In addition to these content updates, we are working up some more ambitious additions to the universe, and have so much more planned for 2020 for us to feel excited about," Hello Games' Sean Murray said in a recent blog post.

This isn't the first time Murray used this terminology to describe Hello Games' new horizons.

Back in 2019 after the Beyond update was announced, Murray said the next project would be pretty wide in scope:

"We've got something else going on at the studio. It's exciting, and it's unfortunately going to be ambitious," Murray said at the recent Brighton Develop event in the UK.

Is No Man's Sky 2 on the radar? Will it be something new altogether, set in the same universe as a standalone and more refined experience? Possibly. But it's refreshing to hear Hello Games isn't about to abandon their space sim any time soon.

The team has already massively expanded No Man's Sky to incredible heights. The game has a wide breadth of content to digest spread across 10 expansions, two of which have radically changed and shifted the game's mechanics.