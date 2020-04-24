Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,577 Reviews & Articles | 60,328 News Posts

Here's how bad coronavirus spread through cruise ships worldwide

Around 1/5 of the global ocean cruise fleet has seen coronavirus COVID-19 infections

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 24, 2020 at 09:11 pm CDT (1 min, 42 secs time to read)

We all know that cruise ships are petri dishes at the best of time, and as someone who has been on two lengthy cruises in the last few years -- I can only imagine how fast COVID-19 spreads on a ship.

Here's how bad coronavirus spread through cruise ships worldwide 01 | TweakTown.com

Well, according to Florida-based newspaper the Miami Herald, it seems it is really bad. At the moment, there is no global organization that keeps tabs on COVID-19 cases on cruise ships, so the Miami Herald took it upon itself to find out just how bad coronavirus has been on cruise liners across the world.

The Miami Herald found that at least 3582 people tested positive for COVID-19 either during, or right after their cruise. The death toll is "at least 65 people" because of it, while COVID-19 cases were discovered on a huge 54 cruises around the world. 54 might not sound like much, but that represents 1/5 of the global cruise ships in the oceans. Yeah 1 out of 5 had COVID-19 on-board. Yikes.

Worse yet, is that those people on cruises need to get home -- so they were spreading COVID-19 to hospitals (if they were sick at the time) and their homes (if they weren't sick at the time). Add on top of that the people were flying on commercial planes so they would've been spreading it to thousands of people at a time.

Where did the Miami Herald get their data from? The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as foreign health departments, news reports, and on top of that interviews directly from passengers and crew from the cruise ships themselves.

The outlet also reached out to 1 out of 4 of the world's largest cruise lines, but only Carnival and MSC Cruises would provide data.

If you want to read Miami Herald's entire report, check it out here.

Buy at Amazon

W&HH Gas Mask Half Face Covered for Barrier Protection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$49.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/24/2020 at 8:14 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:thumbor.forbes.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.