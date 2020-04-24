Tesla patents a new NCA electrode for its EV batteries

Tesla has patented a new type of electrode to be used inside of the battery cells that builds in house. The goal of the new battery electrodes is to be longer-lasting and cheaper to produce. The new NCA electrode in the patent is expected to be used in those battery cells.

Tesla previously patented an electrode using a new generation "single-crystal" NMC 532 cathode and a new advanced electrolyte. The team was able to show over 4000 cycles in battery cells made using the novel cathode. Tesla believes that the battery cells could last for over a million miles when used in electric vehicles.

Tesla's new patent is titled "Method for Synthesizing Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum Electrodes." The inventors have devised a two-step synthesis process pairing single-crystal nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) electrodes. The patent says that in certain embodiments, the two-step synthesis process includes two lithiation steps. As with most patents, much of it is heady science that doesn't make a lot of sense to those outside of the industry.

Electrek says that a source told it that the new NCA electrodes are expected to allow Tesla to achieve a similar, or better energy density than NMC batteries. Tesla is currently working on a battery project to produce its own battery cells using technology developed by Tesla's own teams. The project is said to be on a massive scale and is aiming for a cost below $100 per kWh. Further details about Tesla's new battery are expected in May. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently congratulated his team for building the one-millionth Tesla vehicle.