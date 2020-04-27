Household foods with this ingredient could worsen coronavirus cases

One of the silent killers of the human body is ingesting the wrong foods, and one food, in particular, has been found to affect the outcome of coronavirus cases, making it just that much more scarier.

That one food is sugar, and according to a new peer-reviewed study published on The Conversation, Professor of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Adam M. Brufsky says that sugar can affect the outcome of a COVID-19 patient. The professor explains that COVID-19 binds to the ACE2 receptors in the human body, and one of the necessities for the connection to be successful is that the ACE2 receptor and the virus need to have sugar molecules attached to their proteins.

This could mean that the sugar concentration in the human body could play a vital role in how successfully COVID-19 can bind to new host cells. Another complication that doctors found was that if the virus made it to the pancreas, it could hinder the human body's creation of insulin, which then raises the blood sugar levels. This means that the virus will be able to latch itself onto more ACE2 receptors. Brufsky mentions that he's looking towards the drug hydroxychloroquine to block the process in a cell that adds more sugars to proteins.

In theory, this would slow down how many ACE2 receptors the virus can latch onto.

