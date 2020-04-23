Almost all New York coronavirus patients had these health issues

A study has been conducted on New York City coronavirus patients, and scientists have found one thing in common throughout almost all COVID-19 patients.

The study examined the health records of 5,700 patients who were hospitalized due to coronavirus. These patients were placed in Northwell Health, which is home to the most patients in the entire US. The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) and found that 94% of patients had more than one disease other than COVID-19.

The study took data from March to early April and found that the median age of patients came in at 63 years old, and that 53% of all coronavirus patients had hypertension. It was also found that 42% of coronavirus patients who had their BMI on file suffered from obesity and that 32% of all coronavirus patients had diabetes. The study also looked at data from 2,634 patients who either died or were discharged from the hospital and found that 12% of them were placed on ventilators, 88% of them who were on ventilators eventually died.

Karina Davidson, one of the study's authors and senior vice president for the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, said, "Having serious comorbidities increases your risk. This is a very serious disease with a very poor outcome for those who have severe infections from it. We want patients with serious chronic disease to take a special precaution and to seek medical attention early, should they start showing signs and symptoms of being infected. That includes knowing that they've been exposed to someone who has this virus."

