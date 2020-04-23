New Sony heat sink patent may hint at PlayStation 5 cooling solution

Sony's new patent could indicate the PS5 uses a similar heat sink dissipation design as the PS4

Sony's latest heat sink patent just went public, and it could hint at the PlayStation 5's powerful cooling solution's capabilities.

The patent, which was filed in November 2019 and published days ago, is admittedly light on specifics and may not be related to the PS5 at all. If it is, though, the PS5 could use a similar heat sink design as the PS4--at least in terms of orientation, layout, and materials used. The patent seems to mostly describe the heat sink systems found in current PlayStation 4 consoles.

The embodiments go into great detail about how the main copper pipe heat sink block is arranged underneath the mainboard, and how a second heat sink is attached to the top via thermal paste, as well as the heat conduction paths, or the hole-filled inner metal meshing that's found in the PS4 (you'll recognize this if you've ever taken apart a PS4).

Sadly there's no mention of fans or vapor chamber cooling, which may or may not be present in the PS5. This is strictly focused on heat sinks, and there's not a whole lot of info to glean here. It's very likely this patent is focused on the PS4 and not necessarily the PS5.

The patent clearly describes the current PS4 Pro heat sink design (Photo: iFixit)

What we know about PS5 cooling

Apparently Sony is spending more than it normally does on the cooling design, and the revisions have helped drive up the total manufacturing costs for each console to roughly $450.

The console's designer also briefly discussed cooling.

Contrary to recent reports, console architect Mark Cerny asserts the PS5's cooling system will make fans "quite happy." The PS5 was built from the ground up to reduce noise and significantly reduce heat output. Sony actually redesigned how the SoC works and re-tooled CPU and GPU to run at variable frequencies while locking power current. The result is a more quiet and cool system.

Cerny also hints the PlayStation 5 will have a much bigger fan than the PS4. The Xbox Series X likewise uses a massive customized 130mm with special rubber contours to pull hot air through the exhaust ports in a kind of pressurized tornado.

Another look at the PS4 Pro's heat sink setup (Photo: TronicsFix)

The cooling solution's size and airflow design will ultimately determine the PlayStation 5's final design. It's likely the PS5 uses a much more robust and powerful cooling array than the PS4, which could facilitate a more radical redesign than the flat-box parallelograms on the market today.

That's why those PS5 mockups are likely completely off the mark--they're predicated on the current PS4 designs.

Here's what Cerny said in the March 2020 tech talk: