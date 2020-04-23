Here's how long coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms can last

Whether or not you have contracted the virus, or are just preparing for if you do, everyone should know how long the symptoms last. Unfortunately, the answers could be hard to read.

Catching the coronavirus is quite easy, but getting rid of the symptoms is more than difficult. Most patients will just have to wait out the symptoms until they disappear, but how long is that going to be? According to David Cutler, MD, a family medicine physician at Providence Saint John's Health Centre in Santa Monica, CA, who spoke to PopSugar, symptoms such as a fever, cough, shortness of breath, and other symptoms can typically go on for about a week.

Here's what he said, "Fever, cough, and shortness of breath - as well as a variety of other symptoms often attributed to viral infections - will [typically] go on for about a week". He continued, "It is believed you are no longer infectious seven days after the onset of symptoms, as long as you have been without fever for at least three days."

The CDC notes that patients' temperature should be at normal temperatures for at least three days without any fever-reducing supplement influence and that no other symptoms should be present before the patient can leave isolation. Natasha Bhuyan, MD, a family practitioner and regional medical director of One Medical also spoke to PopSugar and said that "a small study from China found a fever from COVID-19 lasted an average of eight to 11 days."

