Coronavirus killed people in the US early this year, and no one knew

Autopsy data has revealed that people have been dying of COVID-19 infection before the first official death recording for coronavirus in the US.

The first official death from the coronavirus was recorded down February 28, in the Washington state city of Kirkland. Now, a report from Santa Clara Country in Northern California has revealed that according to an autopsy, people were dying weeks before that. The report says that two people died of COVID-19 in early February, three weeks before the first official death of the virus in the United States.

This has made health officials question just how much they know about the virus, and what they thought they knew about the rate of which it was spreading. Another thing to take into account is the fact that these two people who died must have contracted the virus as early as January, as it takes two to three weeks for the virus to kill someone fully. This means that these people, and likely others, were spreading the virus among communities without health officials even knowing.

One of the most troubling factors of the story is that both of these people did not travel to China, or anywhere else for that matter, suggesting that they contracted the virus from someone already in their community.

Dr. Ashish K. Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, said, "Somebody who died on February 6, they probably contracted that virus early to mid-January. It takes at least two to three weeks from the time you contract the virus and you die from it."

When talking about how both of the victims caught the virus, Jha said, "It takes at least two to three weeks from the time you contract the virus and you die from it."

