CDC director says when and why second coronavirus wave would be worse

The CDC director recently warned that there's going to be a second wave of coronavirus, and here's when it could come

It was only a few days ago that the Centers for Disease and Prevention's director said that people should expect a second wave of coronavirus.

Now the director has come out in a new interview saying why the second wave will be worse, and why it will be worse, and when people can expect it to happen. According to CDC director, Robert Redfield, who recently spoke to The Washington Post regarding the second wave matter, "There's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through and when I've said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don't understand what I mean."

Redfield continues to explain why the second wave is going to be worse, and attributes the reasoning directly to how the flu cases won't go away just because COVID-19 is here, instead, it will just add to the problem. "We're going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time." What makes matters worse is that a COVID-19 infection carries a lot of the same symptoms as a flu infection, which means that health officials are going to have a much harder time screening for COVID-19 when flu season kicks off.

Redfield actually mentioned what it would have been like if the COVID-19 outbreak happened at the same time as the flu season, "it could have been really, really, really, really difficult in terms of health capacity."

When is the flu season? The CDC website states, "In the United States, flu season occurs in the fall and winter. While influenza viruses circulate year-round, most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February, but activity can last as late as May."

