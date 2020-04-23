Former FDA chief says the US actually has 16 million coronavirus cases

The former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief has said that the true number of coronavirus cases in the US is 10 to 20 times higher.

Former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb recently spoke to CNBC, where he was asked if he thinks that the United States actually has a much higher total amount of coronavirus cases than what has been recorded. Gottlieb said that "There's certainly under-diagnosis going on", and that it's more likely that the actual number of coronavirus cases in the US is 10 to 20 times higher than the current figure. At the time of writing this, there are currently 839,675 confirmed cases in the US.

If Gottlieb is correct, that will put the United States' actual total coronavirus cases above 16 million, which is roughly 5% of the entire US population. BGR notes that if Gottlieb's numbers are correct, that wouldn't be so bad as it would dramatically reduce the current fatality rate for contracting the coronavirus. The current coronavirus fatality rate is somewhere between 3-5%, and if Gottlieb's numbers are correct, this will reduce the fatality rate all the way down to around a quarter of 1%.