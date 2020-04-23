WHO claims they know exactly where coronavirus COVID-19 came from

Since the coronavirus became a pandemic, scientists around the world have been studying how the virus originated, and if the claims of it being genetically engineered are true or not.

Now, the World Health Organization has stepped in to answer some questions, and according to a report from Reuters, a WHO spokesperson has said that the virus originated in animals and has not been manipulated by humans. Fadela Chaib, WHO spokesperson, said, "All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed in a lab or somewhere else. It is probable, likely, that the virus is of animal origin."

Chaib also states that the WHO "certainly" know that an animal has been involved, and that the most likely animal that caused the outbreak seems to be bats. What the WHO doesn't know is how the virus made the jump from bats to humans. At the moment, scientists have two scenarios for how the overall spread happened, either the virus mutated in bats and then jumped to humans, or the virus jumped to humans and then mutated inside of them. Both scenarios end in the virus becoming highly contagious. More research is needed to be done to conclude how this happened.

Chaib says, "It most likely has its ecological reservoir in bats, but how the virus came from bats to humans is still to be seen and discovered."

